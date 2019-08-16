Value of unsold inventory in central Mumbai stands at Rs 45,000 cr

Mumbai is the largest market for luxury residential real estate in the country and the value of unsold inventory in central Mumbai is around Rs 45,000 crore, according to ICRA estimates.

The high value of inventory and its underperformance has severely impacted the real estate sector in the city, .

ICRA expects the weakness in the luxury residential real estate in Mumbai to continue in the financial year 2020 on the back of liquidity pressure faced by developers and weak consumer demand.

As per the estimates, central Mumbai micro market has 33 percent of the share of total apartments, out of which 70 percent is contributed by tier-I developers.

Unsold inventory in most of the markets in Mumbai is high at present and it stands around 52-54 percent (of launched areas) across all the micro markets. Central Mumbai contributes to 32 percent of total unsold inventory in Mumbai, however, in terms of value of inventory, the share is much higher at around 55 percent and more than 70 percent of it is from tier-I developers, it said.

Due to weakened demand for over the last two to three years, central Mumbai has witnessed significant high value inventory build-up, Anand Kulkarni, assistant vice president and Associate Head – Corporate Ratings, ICRA, said.

Few developers with strong balance sheet, track record and group backing are expected to consolidate their position and market share during these testing times, it says.

Residential real estate sector in India has been undergoing difficult times over the last few years and the luxury segment has been the most impacted segment. Various regulatory developments as well as market dynamics have been the reasons for weak performance of the luxury segment.

Incessant delays in delivery as well as high GST incidence resulted in change in trend in the industry from pre-booking of under construction homes to preference for ready-possession homes. This has translated into deferment of customer advances for the developers.

The NBFC crisis, which became prominent from second half of last fiscal, has further exacerbated the liquidity of the sector. High cost of land and construction, weak demand, back-ended customer advances, and limited avenues of external funding together have pushed the luxury residential real estate segment into distress, it said.

According to ICRA, various measures like reconfiguration of apartments to reduce ticket size, association with stronger developers will help the stressed developers to liquidate the inventory gradually. However, maintaining supply discipline remains critical to strengthen the bargaining power of developers, the agency said.