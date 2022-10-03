English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate

    Vivek Agnihotri buys apartment for Rs 17.9 crore in Mumbai

    The property was registered on September 27, 2022. It comes with three car parkings, the document showed.

    Moneycontrol News
    File image of Vivek Agnihotri (PTI photo)

    File image of Vivek Agnihotri (PTI photo)

    Vivek Agnihotri and his wife have bought an apartment spread across an area of 3,258 sq ft in Raiaskaran Parthenon, Versova, Mumbai for Rs 17.9 crore, documents shared by Indextap.com showed.

    The seller is Ecstasy Private Limited.

    The apartment has been bought by Bollywood director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri and Pallavi Madhusudan Joshi, the documents showed. A stamp duty of Rs 1.07 crore was paid for by the buyer.

    Moneycontrol could not independently verify the news.

    The property was registered on September 27, 2022. It comes with three car parkings, the document showed.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #mumbai #Real Estate #Vivek Agnihotri
    first published: Oct 3, 2022 09:41 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.