App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate
Last Updated : | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Upgraded Delhi Metro app launched, users can now search for shortest routes, file complaints with ease

The app is available for downloaded from Apple Store and Google Play Store. It can be directly downloaded from DMRC’s website www.delhimetrorail.com as well.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
(Image: Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs)
(Image: Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs)

Delhi Metro has launched the upgraded version of its mobile application to help passengers get details of the shortest route, report a problem and get feedback from other passengers.

The app has been revamped with an array of new features to help travellers with crucial information like finding the nearest Metro station, finding the shortest route to reach a destination among others.

With new lines expanding the Delhi Metro network, users will get options of taking multiple routes to a particular place. The "shorter routes feature" will enable commuters to find the best available course for their journey, which will help reduce travel time and cost of travel.

The upgraded version of the mobile app was launched by Secretary of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Durga Shankar Mishra, and DMRC Chairman Mangu Singh on July 23.

related news

The app is available for downloaded from Apple Store and Google Play Store. It can be directly downloaded from DMRC’s website www.delhimetrorail.com, a ministry release said.

“The Delhi Metro is continuously trying to incorporate technology into its functioning so that the services can become more convenient and accessible to passengers. Through this app, we have tried to reach out directly to our commuters through their smart phones,” said DMRC Chairman Mangu Singh.

The app’s feedback feature has been enhanced and will allow users to attach images and relevant information for better understanding and redressal of various issues.

The app also provides information about tourist spots near Metro stations, address and contact numbers of the lost and found cell, details of feeder bus services available at Metro stations along with their routes, details about Metro Museum and other helpline numbers.
First Published on Jul 23, 2018 07:45 pm

tags #DMRC #mobile app #Real Estate

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.