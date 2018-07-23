Upgraded Delhi Metro app launched, users can now search for shortest routes, file complaints with ease

Delhi Metro has launched the upgraded version of its mobile application to help passengers get details of the shortest route, report a problem and get feedback from other passengers.

The app has been revamped with an array of new features to help travellers with crucial information like finding the nearest Metro station, finding the shortest route to reach a destination among others.

With new lines expanding the Delhi Metro network, users will get options of taking multiple routes to a particular place. The "shorter routes feature" will enable commuters to find the best available course for their journey, which will help reduce travel time and cost of travel.

The upgraded version of the mobile app was launched by Secretary of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Durga Shankar Mishra, and DMRC Chairman Mangu Singh on July 23.

The app is available for downloaded from Apple Store and Google Play Store. It can be directly downloaded from DMRC’s website www.delhimetrorail.com, a ministry release said.

“The Delhi Metro is continuously trying to incorporate technology into its functioning so that the services can become more convenient and accessible to passengers. Through this app, we have tried to reach out directly to our commuters through their smart phones,” said DMRC Chairman Mangu Singh.

The app’s feedback feature has been enhanced and will allow users to attach images and relevant information for better understanding and redressal of various issues.

The app also provides information about tourist spots near Metro stations, address and contact numbers of the lost and found cell, details of feeder bus services available at Metro stations along with their routes, details about Metro Museum and other helpline numbers.