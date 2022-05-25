The Moneycontrol Real Estate Show | Are companies now better prepared to handle a fourth wave of COVID-19?

“Mind you they have not taken a real estate decision on leasing new space over the last two to 2.5 years and there is a lot of pent-up demand,” Khdloya says.

Khdloya also tells listeners that the company has a strong pipeline of about 500,000 sq ft and we have given a leasing guidance of 5 msf for FY 2023.

It has seen demand from sectors starting from global captives to the large product tech companies to the traditional IT services companies. It has also seen demand from a new set of occupiers like electric vehicles, SaaS services, software services as well as from e-commerce players.

And in case of a fourth wave, he says, the company is more than prepared to handle it. “Everybody is much better prepared and we have seen that recovery has been much faster in every subsequent COVID wave,” he signs off.





