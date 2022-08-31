Structural audit of Gurugram societies: DC Nishant Yadav assures RWAs of corrective measures; issuance of work orders from Sept 5

DC Nishant Yadav chaired a joint meeting of developers, audit firm members and RWA representatives regarding the structural audit of residential societies on August 31.

Gurugram Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav on August 31 assured resident welfare associations (RWAs) of 17 shortlisted societies of corrective measures after a structural audit of the buildings. Yadav said that the work orders will be issued to the selected audit firms from September 5 and they will be required to complete the structural audit within 45 days. He asked all the developers to submit the structural and architectural designs of the residential societies to the District Town Planner’s (DTP) office by September 2.

"In the first phase, an audit of 17 societies is being done. These societies had registered their complaints regarding structural deficiencies first. After that, audits of other societies would be done as per the requirement," said Yadav.

Yadav chaired a joint meeting of developers, audit firm members and RWA representatives regarding the structural audit of residential societies on August 31, weeks after the administration selected four firms for the structural audits of 60 Gurugram condominiums.

Also Read: A look at structural safety guidelines released by the Haryana government

"These firms will initially do visual inspections by visiting the 17 residential societies. After that, a second stage and third stage audits will be carried out in the societies whose structure or infrastructure will be found to be weak or lacking," said Yadav.

During the visual inspection, two representatives of the RWAs and a representative of the developer will also be present with the audit firm.

The administration advised the RWAs to try to send a civil engineer or architect resident of their society as their representative, to help point out the deficiencies in the structure.

Also Read: Applications called for safety audit of multi-storey buildings in Gurugram

Yadav said that the district administration officials will also visit societies from time to time to take stock of the audit work. The cost of the audit will be borne by the developer.

Yadav also said that while allotting the residential society to the audit firm, the administration will ensure that the firm and the developer should not have worked together in the past. He said that a decision regarding the test for the structural safety of any of these societies would be taken only after visual inspection as these tests are costly and cannot be done for every society.

DTP (Enforcement) Amit Madholia had issued Letters of Intent (LOI) to the four firms on August 3. These firms are Bureau Vertia, NNC Design International, TPC Technical Projects Consultants and Vintech Consultants.

Also Read: Building collapse: Gurugram administration to set up own structural audit team

The 17 condominiums set to face structural audit in the first phase are Antriksh Heights (Sector 84), Brisk Lumbini (Sector 109), Central Park 2 Bellevue (Sector 48), M3M Woodshire (Sector 107), Mapsko Casabella (Sector 82), Mapsko Paradise (Sector 83), Mapsko Royal Village (Sector 82), Paras Irene (Sector 70A), Park Place (Sector 54), Raheja Atharva Apartment (Sector 109), Raheja Vedanta (Sector 108), Signature Global Solera 1 (Sector 107), Spaze Privy (Sector 72), The Peaceful Homes (Sector 70A), Tulip Ivory Apartments (Sector 70), Uniworld Gardens 2 (Sector 47) and Mahindra Aura (Sector 110A).