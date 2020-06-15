App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate
Last Updated :

SMC Realty drives real estate deals through virtual site visits during lockdown

The lockdown and resulting isolation of people in their homes has made spacious living a desire and made people realise that owning a house is far better than rented accommodation when dealing with life’s uncertainties.

Moneycontrol Brand Connect

COVID-19 pandemic has world-over affected the way businesses are carried out as constant lockdowns made it impossible to meet clients face-to-face. However, every calamity throws up an opportunity and COVID-19 is no different. It has made business owners brainstorm for alternate ways of carrying out their core functions and come up with new strategies. In such times, technology, having enabled people interact with one another with screen sharing and various other functionalities through mobile apps like Zoom and Microsoft Teams has come to the rescue.

SMC Real Estate Advisors Pvt. Ltd., India’s leading real estate advisor conducted virtual meetings with more than 2,000 unique clients during lockdown period. “There were a lot of uncertainties when the lockdown began especially because the nature of real estate business is such that it’s heavily dependent on F2F meetings with clients followed by site visits. However, with great support from our developer partners and the pro-activeness of our sales team, we went in with all aggression and made best use of technology. We started meeting our old/new/prospective clients on video conference and assisted them with digital site walk through. The concept became an instant hit as many clients booked their dream homes through us digitally during the lockdown.” said Anshika Aggarwal, Group Director, SMC.

Mumbai recorded maximum number of virtual meetings followed by Lucknow, Bangalore and Delhi NCR.

The lockdown and resulting isolation of people in their homes has made spacious living a desire and made people realise that owning a house is far better than rented accommodation when dealing with life’s uncertainties. The crisis has also seemed to have established the importance of real estate as a dependable asset that can be used for investment purpose or for personal use. “Repo rate cut of 40 basis points by RBI has made interest rates on home loans as low as 6.85% resulting in clients rushing to take real estate decisions. The low interest rate regime is expected to boost the demand for residential real estate on a sustainable basis. Also, the continuation of credit linked subsidy scheme (CLSS) announced by Hon’bl Finance Minister in the Atmanirbhar Bharat Package would supplement the bullishness in the affordable housing segment for low and mid-income groups.” said Dr. D.K. Aggarwal, Chairman SMC Realty and President of PHD Chamber of Commerce & Industry.

Nearly all sectors have transformed their way of working during lockdown and technology has played a major role. The key lies in how early organisations adapt to the changing ways of doing business.

(This is a partnered post)

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy
First Published on Jun 15, 2020 06:06 pm

tags #Real Estate #SMC

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Wall Street tumbles at open on fear over fresh coronavirus cases

Wall Street tumbles at open on fear over fresh coronavirus cases

Coronavirus Essential podcast | Kejriwal says 'no lockdown in Delhi'; Amit Shah claims testing will be doubled in capital

Coronavirus Essential podcast | Kejriwal says 'no lockdown in Delhi'; Amit Shah claims testing will be doubled in capital

COVID-19 impact | Computex 2020 is officially cancelled and will return in 2021

COVID-19 impact | Computex 2020 is officially cancelled and will return in 2021

most popular

COVID-19 cases | India now third-fastest globally in daily rise

COVID-19 cases | India now third-fastest globally in daily rise

Is the worst of COVID-19 economic downdraft behind us?

Is the worst of COVID-19 economic downdraft behind us?

Coronavirus pandemic in India may peak in mid-November: Study

Coronavirus pandemic in India may peak in mid-November: Study

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.