    Retired Judge Rajan Gupta appointed Haryana Real Estate Appellate Tribunal chairman

    Prior to this, Justice Gupta was a judge at Patna High Court. He has also served as a judge at Haryana and Punjab High Court.

    Moneycontrol News
    A notification regarding the appointment has been issued by the Haryana government’s Town and Country Planning department. (Representative image)

    Former judge at Patna High Court, Justice (retired) Rajan Gupta has been appointed as the chairman of the Haryana Real Estate Appellate Tribunal (HREAT), officials privy to the development said on February 16.

    They said that a notification regarding the appointment has also been issued by the Haryana government’s Town and Country Planning department.

    “In exercise of powers conferred by sub-section (2) of section 46 of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act 2016, the Governor of Haryana is pleased to appoint Justice (Retd.) Rajan Gupta of Punjab and Haryana High Court as chairman of the Haryana Real Estate Appellate Tribunal, Karnal, with immediate effect,” the notification dated February 10 said.

    Prior to this, Justice Gupta was a judge at Patna High Court. He has also served as a judge at Haryana and Punjab High Court.

    Moneycontrol News
    first published: Feb 16, 2023 08:28 pm