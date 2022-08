business Noida Twin Tower Demolition: The man who will bring down 32 floors Supertech twin towers in Noida will be demolished on August 28th. This will be the third tallest building in the world to be demolished and the tallest one in India. So, how will the 32-floor building come down? What will be the aftermath? Moneycontrol brings you an exclusive video in conversation with Uttkarsh Mehta, Partner - Edifice Engineering, to answer all your queries