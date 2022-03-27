English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Investen - India's biggest Investors Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate

    Niranjan Hiranandani plans to sell the undeveloped part of the Powai township: Sources

    The quantum of the land up for sale will depend on the offers received. The township was launched in 1987.

    Moneycontrol News
    Hiranandani Gardens in Powai is a more than 250 acres project.

    Hiranandani Gardens in Powai is a more than 250 acres project.

    Niranjan Hiranandani, one of the founders of the Hiranandani Group, has decided to invite offers for selling the undeveloped part of the integrated township known as Hiranandani Gardens in Powai, Mumbai, sources told Moneycontrol.

    The quantum of the land up for sale will depend on the offers received, sources said. The township was launched in 1987. Recently, Hiranandani Developers co-founders and brothers Niranjan Hiranandani and Surendra Hiranandani have divided some of the joint realty projects in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

    Following the settlement, Niranjan Hiranandani owns 250-acre township in Powai, while Surendra Hiranandani has received the 350-acre township project in Thane. The worth of the real estate assets is around Rs 20,000 crore, sources said.

    Also Read | The Battle Royale in Mumbai real estate: Oberoi Realty vs Hiranandani Group

    Sources said that the worth of Niranjan Hiranandani’s assets is purportedly around Rs 10,000 crore.

    Close

    Related stories

    Moneycontrol reached out to Niranjan Hiranandani’s spokesperson with a set of queries, including the reason behind the decision to sell. The story will be updated as and when the company responds.

    The billionaire brothers had founded the company in 1978 with a 50:50 ownership share.

    Hiranandani Gardens is an upmarket township consisting of condominiums, penthouses, bungalows and commercial complexes in Powai in the city of Mumbai. Spread in an area of 250 acres, the township houses 42 residential buildings and 23 commercial buildings.

     
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Hiranandani #Hiranandani Gardens #mumbai #offers #Powai #Real Estate #sale
    first published: Mar 27, 2022 12:26 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.