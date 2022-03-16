English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT IAttend Investen - India's biggest Investors Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate

    The Moneycontrol Real Estate show | Russia-Ukraine war may lead to a 10% increase in property prices in the next 30 days

    In this episode of The Moneycontrol Real Estate show, Moneycontrol's Vandana Ramnani talks to Niranjan Hiranandani, national vice chairman real estate body NAREDCO and Managing Director of Hiranandani Group, about the impact the ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis is likely to have on the real estate sector in general and property prices in particular. Listen for more.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 16, 2022 / 05:00 PM IST

    In this episode of The Moneycontrol Real Estate show, Moneycontrol's Vandana Ramnani talks to Niranjan Hiranandani, national vice chairman real estate body NAREDCO and Managing Director of Hiranandani Group, about the impact the ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis is likely to have on the real estate sector in general and property prices in particular. Listen for more.

    Hiranandani also tells listeners about the recent Maharashtra government’s proposals such as the Stamp Duty Amnesty Scheme and the zero stamp duty on land transfer to the government and the local corporations.

    He also discusses about the impact of the state government’s decision to impose the 1% Metro cess on property transactions from April 1, the plan to issue property cards to homebuyers if they buy into a MahaRERA registered project and Mumbai’s plans to achieve net zero carbon emission by 2050.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #India #inflation #Podcast #Russia-Ukraine war #The Moneycontrol Real Estate Show Podcast
    first published: Mar 16, 2022 05:00 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.