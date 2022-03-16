The Moneycontrol Real Estate show | Russia-Ukraine war may lead to a 10% increase in property prices in the next 30 days

In this episode of The Moneycontrol Real Estate show, Moneycontrol's Vandana Ramnani talks to Niranjan Hiranandani, national vice chairman real estate body NAREDCO and Managing Director of Hiranandani Group, about the impact the ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis is likely to have on the real estate sector in general and property prices in particular. Listen for more.

Hiranandani also tells listeners about the recent Maharashtra government’s proposals such as the Stamp Duty Amnesty Scheme and the zero stamp duty on land transfer to the government and the local corporations.

He also discusses about the impact of the state government’s decision to impose the 1% Metro cess on property transactions from April 1, the plan to issue property cards to homebuyers if they buy into a MahaRERA registered project and Mumbai’s plans to achieve net zero carbon emission by 2050.