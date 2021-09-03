New Delhi station redevelopment: Anil Baijal asks DDA, other departments to facilitate clearances

Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Friday advised the DDA, police and other associated departments to proactively facilitate approvals and clearances for timely implementation of the New Delhi station redevelopment project.

He said this during a meeting of the 'apex committee' on this project.

"Chaired the 5th meeting of the Apex Committee to oversee & facilitate the 'Redevelopment of New Delhi Railway Station' under the TOD policy," the Lt governor (L-G) tweeted.

Officials of the DDA, Delhi Police and other departments concerned were advised to proactively facilitate approvals and clearances as required for timely implementation of the project, he said.

The meeting was attended by CEO of NITI Aayog Amitabh Kant, Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev, Vice-Chairman of DDA Anurag Jain, the VC of the Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA), and senior officers of stakeholder organisations.

"Status of the project including grant of NOCs by various departments and preparation of Influence Zone Plans (IZP) was reviewed," the L-G tweeted.

"While appreciating the progress made so far advised the officials to make adequate provision for vertical greens, recycling of waste water for non-potable purposes, besides ensuring seamless intermodal mobility and pedestrian friendly pathways," he added.