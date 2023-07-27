Maharashtra developers to display QR code in ads or face Rs 50,000 fine

Homebuyers can scan the QR code using their smartphones to get all information about a real estate project that will redirect them to the MahaRERA page.

The Maharashtra real estate regulator has asked developers to display QR codes in all advertisements and promotions from next month or pay a penalty of as much as Rs 50,000.

All new real estate projects in the state are being assigned a QR code with the registration certificate to help people who want to buy a home, the Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA) had said on March 27.

Over 40,000 real estate projects have been registered since May 2017, when MahaRERA was set up. Of these, about 5,700 projects have lapsed.

What is the fresh order?

Starting August 1, promoters must prominently display the QR code – square black and white barcodes that are scannable – on each and every real estate project promotion/advertisement published in all media. Failure to comply with the order will be construed as a violation of the directions and a penalty ranging from at least Rs 10,000 to a maximum of Rs 50,000 will be imposed," the regulator said in its order dated July 25.

"Upon imposition of the penalty, if the promoter fails/neglects to rectify and remedy the violation/contravention within 10 days it shall be construed as a continuous violation of the directions issued… and appropriate action as deemed fit shall be taken against such promoters,” MahaRERA added.

What is the use of QR code?

Homebuyers can scan the QR code using their smartphones to get information about a real estate project including details such as the name of the developer, date of registration, expected completion, complaints, approvals received, and status after construction starts.

"Homebuyers will be able to get information on whether any changes have been made in the approved plan, whether the registration of the project has been renewed, and all such details will be easily available with one click due to this QR code," according to MahaRERA.