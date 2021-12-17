MARKET NEWS

English
Real Estate

Kajol rents out apartment in Mumbai for Rs 90,000 a month       

The 771 sq ft apartment is located on the 21st floor of the Atlantis project in Hiranandani Gardens in Powai

Vandana Ramnani
Kajol has rented out the apartment for two years.

Actor Kajol has rented out an apartment in Mumbai for two years for Rs 90,000 a month, documents accessed by Zapkey.com, an online platform that collates publicly available property registration data, show.

The 771 sq ft apartment is on the 21st floor of the Atlantis project in Hiranandani Gardens in Powai, the documents show. The leave and licence agreement was registered on December 3, 2021.

The Bollywood star Kajol didn’t respond to Moneycontrol queries.

The tenant, Asha Shenoy, paid a security deposit of Rs 3 lakh and after a year, the rent will be revised to Rs 96,750 a month.

Earlier this year, her actor husband Ajay Devgn bought a bungalow spread over 474.4 square meters in the upmarket neighbourhood of Juhu in the country’s financial hub for Rs 47.5 crore for which he took a loan of Rs 18.75 crore.

The bungalow was bought on December 29, 2020 and the loan was taken on April 27, 2021, Zapkey.com said.
Vandana Ramnani
Tags: #apartment #Kajol #Real Estate #rent
first published: Dec 17, 2021 04:46 pm

