Salman Khan renews rent agreement for Bandra duplex at Rs 8.25 lakh a month

Actor Salman Khan has renewed a rent agreement for a duplex apartment in Mumbai’s Bandra for Rs 8.25 lakh a month for a period of three years, documents accessed by Zapkey.com show.

Salman Khan Ventures Private Limited has renewed a rent agreement for a duplex on the 17th and 18th floor of Bandra's Maqba Heights. The owners are Baba Siddique and Zeeshan Siddique, the documents show.

The lease agreement was registered on August 30, 2021. The leave and license agreement commenced March 1, 2020, they showed.

The property is spread over 2,265 sq ft carpet and comes with 10 car parks, the documents showed.

The 17th floor is spread over 1,167.03 sq ft, with a 1,227.84 sq ft terrace. The 18th-floor unit measures 1,098.78 sq ft, with a 431.63 sq ft terrace.

The actor’s office didn’t respond to Moneycontrol’s queries.

Khan, who will turn 56 in December, recently announced that his film Antim – The Final Truth, directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, will release on November 26.

The actor recently unveiled $GARI, India’s first social crypto-token launched by micro-content, short video application Chingari. He also tied up with the app as a brand ambassador for its NFT marketplace, announcing his foray into the booming non-fungible token space.