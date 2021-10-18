MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Learn how to add equities to your portfolio through ETFs. Don’t miss the webinar on Oct 19, 11.30am. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate

Salman Khan renews rent agreement for Bandra duplex at Rs 8.25 lakh a month

The lease agreement was registered on August 30, 2021 but commenced on March 1, 2020 and is for three years

Vandana Ramnani

Actor Salman Khan has renewed a rent agreement for a duplex apartment in Mumbai’s Bandra for Rs 8.25 lakh a month for a period of three years, documents accessed by Zapkey.com show.

Salman Khan Ventures Private Limited has renewed a rent agreement for a duplex on the 17th and 18th floor of Bandra's Maqba Heights. The owners are Baba Siddique and Zeeshan Siddique, the documents show.

The lease agreement was registered on August 30, 2021. The leave and license agreement commenced March 1, 2020, they showed.

The property is spread over 2,265 sq ft carpet and comes with 10 car parks, the documents showed.

The 17th floor is spread over 1,167.03 sq ft, with a 1,227.84 sq ft terrace. The 18th-floor unit measures 1,098.78 sq ft, with a 431.63 sq ft terrace.

Close

Related stories

The actor’s office didn’t respond to Moneycontrol’s queries.

Khan, who will turn 56 in December, recently announced that his film Antim – The Final Truth, directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, will release on November 26.

The actor recently unveiled $GARI, India’s first social crypto-token launched by micro-content, short video application Chingari. He also tied up with the app as a brand ambassador for its NFT marketplace, announcing his foray into the booming non-fungible token space.

He is the second Bollywood A-lister after megastar Amitabh Bachchan to launch NFTs. Khan had on October 13 announced a collaboration with Bollycoin, which aims to marry Bollywood and NFTs into a more accessible form by allowing fans to become investors in Hindi cinema content, which includes clips and stills, iconic dialogues, unseen footage, posters, social media content and merchandise. Bollycoin is co-founded by director Atul Agnihotri, who is also Khan’s brother-in-law.
Vandana Ramnani
Tags: #lease #mumbai #property #Real Estate #Salman Khan
first published: Oct 18, 2021 03:48 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How to declare dividend income in income tax returns

Simply Save | How to declare dividend income in income tax returns

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.