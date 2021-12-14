Rohit Shetty’s production company takes apartment on rent for Rs 5 lakh per month in Mumbai

Representative Image of Mumbai, India - Unsplash

Bollywood film director Rohit Shetty's production house has taken a flat on rent for three years for Rs 5 lakh per month in Mumbai, documents accessed by IndexTap.com showed.

The apartment is spread across an area of 2,878 sq ft (carpet area) and is located on the 4th floor of the building Signia Pearl in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Mumbai. It comes with two car parkings, the documents showed.

The unit has been taken on lease by Rohit Shetty Productionz LLP. The partners in the company include Rohit Shetty, Mehek Madanbabu Shetty and Mayank Tandon.

A security of Rs 30 lakh has been paid by the firm to the owner Ruchi Sanghavi, the documents showed.

Also Read: Saif Ali Khan rents apartment for Rs 3.5 lakh in Mumbai’s Bandra

The leave and license agreement was registered on November 25, 2021.

The lease term is for 36 months from October 1 2021 to September 30, 2024. The lock-in period is for the initial 12 months, the documents showed.

There was no response from Shetty.

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan rents Andheri duplex flat for Rs 10 lakh a month to Kriti Sanon

Earlier this year in August, Saif Ali Khan Pataudi, rented his apartment located in Bandra, Mumbai for Rs 3.5 lakh per month. The Bollywood actor rented the 1,500 sq ft unit with two car parkings to a firm called Guilty by Association Media LLP who has paid a security deposit of Rs 15 lakh, the registered rent agreement document accessed through Indextap.com showed.

Besides this, most recently, Amitabh Bachchan has rented a duplex unit in Mumbai for Rs 10 lakh per month for two years to actress Kriti Sanon, according to the registered rent agreement accessed through Indextap.com. The apartment is located on the floors 27 and 28 of the Altantis building on Lokhandwala Road in Andheri West and comes with four car parks. Sanon has paid a security deposit of Rs 60 lakh. The leave and licence agreement was registered on November 12, for a period of 24 months from October 16, 2021 to October 15, 2023, the documents showed.