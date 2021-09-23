I-T raids in Mumbai: Search, survey operations against various mid-sized real estate players

The I-T department, on September 23, conducted search and survey operations against various middle sized real estate players in Mumbai, CNBC has reported citing sources.

As per the report, investigations is underway for alleged unaccounted income.

This is not the first time IT department has conducted such raids.

Earlier in March, the IT Department claimed to have detected tax evasion of about Rs 700 crore after it raided two real estate developers based in Hyderabad recently.

Earlier, the IT department had conducted searches at multiple premises linked to former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh in connection with a tax evasion investigation.

The raids were carried out in Mumbai and Nagpur (Maharashtra) as well as Jaipur in Rajasthan.

The 71-year-old former minister was being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) too on charges of alleged money laundering and payment of purported kickbacks in the police establishment of Maharashtra.

The ED case against Deshmukh, who was earlier the home minister in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, and others came after the CBI booked him in the corruption case related to allegations of at least Rs 100 crore bribe made by former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh.

Bollywood actress Tapsee Pannu too had come under the IT scanner. On March 3, 2021, the IT department had searched the homes and offices of Pannu and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap as well as his partners who launched the now shuttered production house Phantom Films.

Recently, the IT department said that Bollywood actor Sonu Sood is involved in tax evasion of over Rs 20 crore. It raided Sood and a Lucknow-based infrastructure group, it was found that Sood routed his "unaccounted income in the form of bogus unsecured loans from many bogus entities". It also accused the "Dabangg" actor of violating the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) while raising donations from abroad.

Sood said in his statement that he had pledged himself to the service of the people of India with all his "strength and heart"

[This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.]