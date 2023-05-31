Greater Noida Authority asks officials to list 50 big defaulters, cancel their allotment of plots

The Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) has directed the cancellation of allotment of those who have not deposited money even after issue of letters allotting housing plots.

GNIDA CEO Ritu Maheshwari also directed officials to draw up a list of 50 of the biggest defaulters and cancel their allotments, officials privy to the development said. Those who had won allotments were to pay dues depending on the size of the plot, which means those who got the larger ones owe the most.

GNIDA had launched the scheme of residential plots in January this year and allotment letters were issued to 156 persons on April 21 after an e-auction.

Officials said that the allottees had to deposit 25 percent of the amount within 15 days after the issuance of the allotment letter. They said that the allottees collectively owe about Rs 800 crore to the authority.

“Recently the CEO has given clear instructions that the allotments of those allottees who have not deposited the desired money so far should be cancelled immediately. The CEO has also directed to draw up a list of 50 big defaulters who have not deposited the dues of the Greater Noida Authority and cancel their allotments,” a GNIDA official told Moneycontrol.

The department is preparing the list and a crackdown against them would be started soon.

The official said that Maheshwari has also directed the cancellation of allotments of those who bought the land for industrial purposes but did not set up the proposed unit within the stipulated time. The plots vacated after cancellation will be allotted afresh by including them in new schemes.