English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Now |Super25 3.0- India’s Largest Online Stock Traders Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate

    Gaurs Group acquires land worth Rs 200 crore from IndusInd bank in Greater Noida

    The company plans to develop around 500 high-end apartments spread across 9 towers with sizes ranging from about 3700 sq ft upto 12000 sq ft, the company said

    Moneycontrol News
    Representative image

    Representative image

    NCR-based real estate developer Gaurs Group has acquired a land parcel in Jaypee Greens, Greater Noida, for Rs 200 crore where it plans to develop a luxury housing project. The land has been bought from IndusInd bank, the company said.

    The transaction has been completed and the payments made to the bank. Gaurs Group will be developing close to 500 high-end apartments spread across 9 towers with sizes ranging from about 3700 sq ft upto 12000 sq ft, it said.

    The delivered part of the township already houses about 1600 families. A 130-acre golf course is a part of the township.

    “We are seeing a huge positivity and demand in the residential segment. People want bigger homes, better amenities and high-end lifestyle. So, we decided to launch an uber-luxury residential project. We are hopeful of achieving a topline of Rs 1500 crores with this luxury project,” said Sarthak Gaur, Director, Gaurs Group.

    Last year, Gaurs announced an investment of over Rs 10,000 crores in the next five years in the NCR. Gaurs Group has delivered more than 60,000 units since inception in 1995 out of which almost 40,000 property units have been delivered in the last seven years.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Housing #luxury #Noida #Real Estate
    first published: May 11, 2022 07:26 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.