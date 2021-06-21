Delos and Propstack enter into a collaboration to create healthy buildings across India

The housing sector continues to experience an infusion of last-mile funding for project completion.

To create a healthier and a safer office environment in a post COVID-19 environment, a wellness real estate and technology company Delos and Propstack, a real estate technology and data company, on June 21 entered into a strategic collaboration to advance health and well-being in India.

Through the collaboration, Propstack will introduce wellness technology in buildings through the adoption of Delos’ advanced air purification units to improve the quality of indoor environments across the country.

In response to the current pandemic, air purification systems have been considered by many to be a critical supplementary approach to reducing virus transmission rates by removing airborne pollutants and contaminants.

“After sustainability, there is a rise in demand for healthier buildings following the second wave of COVID-19. We realised that several real estate developers would want to rate their commercial buildings for wellness as employees start getting back to work,” said Raja Seetharaman, co-founder, Propstack.

“The opportunity in India is massive. Both existing and new buildings can benefit from these evidence-based solutions,” he said.

“From more than eight years of experience and extensive research, we know that our indoor environments can play a significant role in safeguarding our health and well-being. We are proud to collaborate with Propstack to make our science-backed solutions more accessible in India and advance health and wellness across the country,” said Delos CEO and Founder Paul Scialla.

Earlier this year, Embassy REIT, India’s first listed REIT, subscribed to the WELL Portfolio programme by the International WELL Building Institute, another wellness rating, to create healthier office buildings.