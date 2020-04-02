App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate
Last Updated : | Source: Reuters

Coronavirus pandemic | India's property prices face steep falls as virus freezes market

India's real estate market is likely to see a significant price correction for the first time in a decade as the coronavirus pandemic stalls businesses across the country, according to a half-dozen industry insiders.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

India's real estate market is likely to see a significant price correction for the first time in a decade as the coronavirus pandemic stalls businesses across the country, according to a half-dozen industry insiders.

"Property prices may come down by 10-20% across geographies, while land prices could see an even higher reduction of 30%," said Pankaj Kapoor, chief executive of real estate consultancy firm Liases Foras, adding there hasn't been such a correction since the global financial crisis.

Since then, prices in most markets have held steady despite lending and shadow banking crises.

Close

In the last year, things had taken a turn for worse because of a liquidity crunch at shadow banks - which are big lenders to both developers and property buyers - forcing companies to offer discounts.

related news

Now buyers can expect far steeper cuts.

"It is a complete buyer's market. So if somebody really wants to do the deal, they have to reduce prices," said Ram Raheja of S Raheja Realty in Mumbai.

The situation now is so severe that there is four to five years' worth of real estate inventory across India - an all-time high. The country's nine major residential markets have unsold units worth some 6 trillion rupees ($80 billion), according to a report in January by PropTiger, an online real-estate portal.

Banks are also worried that if developers can't liquidate their stocks, it could lead to defaults and add to a $140 billion pile of bad loans.

In the last few quarters, even though the government has come up with steps to resolve the stress in the real estate market, several projects are still stuck, lacking funds or buyers.

The situation looks set to worsen as coronavirus cases spread in India despite a three-week lockdown. So far the disease has infected nearly 2,000 people and killed more than 50.

"The profits of most developers have already taken a beating, and there is no profit as such left in the system. Everyone is just trying to survive by maintaining their cash flows," said Ashok Mohanani, vice president of the real estate industry body NAREDCO in Maharashtra.

The impact will be felt across residential and commercial properties, Mohanani said, adding, "the question is of the survival of the fittest."

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 2, 2020 02:59 pm

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #India #Real Estate

most popular

Exclusive: PNB expects Rs 5,000-crore fresh slippages in Q4; no lay-off post merger, says MD & CEO Mallikarjuna Rao

Exclusive: PNB expects Rs 5,000-crore fresh slippages in Q4; no lay-off post merger, says MD & CEO Mallikarjuna Rao

Coronavirus pandemic | HDFC Bank offers loan deferment option to customers

Coronavirus pandemic | HDFC Bank offers loan deferment option to customers

As business plummets, food delivery platforms nudge restaurants to open with newfound goodwill

As business plummets, food delivery platforms nudge restaurants to open with newfound goodwill

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.