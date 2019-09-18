App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate
Last Updated : | Source: PTI

Cidco to construct 2.10 lakh homes under PMAY

City and Industrial Development Corporation (Cidco) has already awarded contracts to construct nearly 95,000 homes and has already announced the lottery for 9,249 units.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

Navi Mumbai town planning authority Cidco has undertaken a herculean task of creating 2.10 lakh homes under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna (PMAY).

City and Industrial Development Corporation (Cidco) has already awarded contracts to construct nearly 95,000 homes and has already announced the lottery for 9,249 units.

"We have now decided to create an additional 1.10 lakh homes under the PMAY scheme. These along with the already under construction houses will take the total to 2.1 lakh homes," the authority said in a statement on Wednesday.

Close

Out of the 1.10 lakh homes, 62,976 units would be built for the economically weaker section while 47,040 homes would be offered to the LIG category.

related news

Under PMAY, the Centre aims to provide housing for all with a target of building 20 million affordable houses by 31 March 2022.

Cidco plans to develop the projects in villages like Pawane, Turbhe, Bonsari, Kukshet and Sirvane in Navi Mumbai.

"Considering the potential rise in demand for housing on the back of the upcoming international airport and various other projects here, we have undertaken this massive housing development project," it said.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 18, 2019 10:05 pm

tags #CIDCO #Current Affairs #India #PMAY #Real Estate

most popular

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.