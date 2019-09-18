Cidco to construct 2.10 lakh homes under PMAY

Navi Mumbai town planning authority Cidco has undertaken a herculean task of creating 2.10 lakh homes under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna (PMAY).

City and Industrial Development Corporation (Cidco) has already awarded contracts to construct nearly 95,000 homes and has already announced the lottery for 9,249 units.

"We have now decided to create an additional 1.10 lakh homes under the PMAY scheme. These along with the already under construction houses will take the total to 2.1 lakh homes," the authority said in a statement on Wednesday.

Out of the 1.10 lakh homes, 62,976 units would be built for the economically weaker section while 47,040 homes would be offered to the LIG category.

Under PMAY, the Centre aims to provide housing for all with a target of building 20 million affordable houses by 31 March 2022.

Cidco plans to develop the projects in villages like Pawane, Turbhe, Bonsari, Kukshet and Sirvane in Navi Mumbai.