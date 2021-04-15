RBL Bank Q4 Net Profit seen up 42.9% YoY to Rs 163 cr: Sharekhan

RBL Bank | The company’s profit margin in September 2020 quarter stood at 6.94 percent as against 2.55 percent in September 2019. In FY21 so far, the stock price has risen 49 percent to Rs 202.4 on November 12, 2020, from Rs 135.65 on March 31, 2020.

Sharekhan has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 21) earnings estimates for the Banking sector. The brokerage house expects RBL Bank to report net profit at Rs 163 crore up 42.9% year-on-year (up 133.7% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Interest Income (NII) is expected to decrease by 4.6 percent Y-o-Y (up 5.5 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 974 crore, according to Sharekhan.

Pre Provision Profit (PPP) is likely to rise by 12.4% Y-o-Y (up 15.4 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 845 crore.

