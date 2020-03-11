App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 11, 2020 10:42 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

RBL Bank maintains FY20 guidance, says it is adequately capitalised

The bank maintained its guidance for FY20 and said termed reports of any material adverse change in its asset quality after it announced its Q3 results on January 22 as untrue

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

After the debacle at Yes Bank and rumours that RBL Bank could be next, the management said in a statement that it is adequately capitalised. "The bank has a capital adequacy ratio of 16.08 percent with Tier I at 15.02 percent, which is significantly higher than the prescribed regulatory requirement of 11.5 percent and 9.5 percent, respectively."

Quashing rumours, the management said, “We wish to re-emphasize that RBL Bank is a fundamentally strong institution. Rumours around financial health and stability of the institution especially on social media seem to be misplaced, motivated and not based on facts.”

The bank maintained its guidance for FY20 and said termed reports of any material adverse change in its asset quality after it announced its Q3 results on January 22 as untrue.

Close

RBL Bank said its s Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) stands at 145 percent of statutory requirements as at the end of last week

 

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 11, 2020 09:44 am

tags #Business #RBL Bank

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.