RBL Bank maintains FY20 guidance, says it is adequately capitalised

After the debacle at Yes Bank and rumours that RBL Bank could be next, the management said in a statement that it is adequately capitalised. "The bank has a capital adequacy ratio of 16.08 percent with Tier I at 15.02 percent, which is significantly higher than the prescribed regulatory requirement of 11.5 percent and 9.5 percent, respectively."

Quashing rumours, the management said, “We wish to re-emphasize that RBL Bank is a fundamentally strong institution. Rumours around financial health and stability of the institution especially on social media seem to be misplaced, motivated and not based on facts.”

The bank maintained its guidance for FY20 and said termed reports of any material adverse change in its asset quality after it announced its Q3 results on January 22 as untrue.

RBL Bank said its s Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) stands at 145 percent of statutory requirements as at the end of last week