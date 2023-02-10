English
    RBI updates 'Alert List' of entities not authorised to deal in forex trade

    In September last year, the central bank came out with an 'Alert List' containing the names of 34 entities. The list now has 48 entries.

    PTI
    February 10, 2023 / 09:23 PM IST
    RBI further said that an entity not appearing in the Alert List should not assume that it is authorised by the RBI to deal in foreign exchange or can operate electronic trading platforms for forex transactions.

    The Reserve Bank on Friday updated its 'Alert List' for the public on unauthorised forex trading platforms to include names of entities/platforms/ websites which appear to be promoting such entities.

    The list now has 48 entries.

    "The Alert List has been updated and includes names of entities/platforms/ websites which appear to be promoting unauthorised entities/ETPs, including through advertisements of such unauthorised entities or claiming to be providing training/advisory services," the RBI said, and added the Alert List is not exhaustive.