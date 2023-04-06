English
    RBI to help to develop onshore NDF market

    Manish M. Suvarna
    April 06, 2023 / 11:00 AM IST
    RBI Gov

    The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das on April 6 said it has proposed to permit banks with IFSC Banking Unit (IBU) to offer non-deliverable foreign exchange derivative contracts to residents.

    "This measure will further deepen the forex market in India and provide enhanced flexibility to residents in meeting their hedging requirements," Das said during the announcement of the April Monetary policy.

    Banks in India with IFSC Banking Unit (IBU) were earlier permitted to transact in Indian Rupee non-deliverable foreign exchange derivative contracts with non-residents, banks and other eligible banks having IBUs.

    (This is a developing story, please check back for more details)

    Manish M. Suvarna
    Manish M. Suvarna is Senior Correspondent at Moneycontrol. He writes on the Indian money markets and the RBI. He tweets at @manishsuvarna15
