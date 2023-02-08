English
    RBI Policy: QR Code-based Coin Vending Machine pilot on cards, says Das

    These vending machines will dispense coins against debit to the customer’s account using UPI instead of physical tendering of banknotes, RBI governor said.

    Jinit Parmar
    February 08, 2023 / 11:31 AM IST
    Representative Image

    The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das on February 8 said a pilot project on QR Code based Coin Vending Machine (QCVM) will be launched in 12 cities.

    “These vending machines will dispense coins against debit to the customer’s account using UPI, instead of physical tendering of banknotes. This will enhance the ease of accessibility to coins,” Das said in his monetary policy speech.

    Based on the learnings from the pilot, Das informed, the guidelines will be issued to banks to promote distribution of coins using these machines.

    The MPC hiked the key policy rate by 25 bps to 6.5 percent.