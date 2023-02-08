RBI Policy: QR Code-based Coin Vending Machine pilot on cards, says Das

Representative Image

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das on February 8 said a pilot project on QR Code based Coin Vending Machine (QCVM) will be launched in 12 cities.

“These vending machines will dispense coins against debit to the customer’s account using UPI, instead of physical tendering of banknotes. This will enhance the ease of accessibility to coins,” Das said in his monetary policy speech.

Based on the learnings from the pilot, Das informed, the guidelines will be issued to banks to promote distribution of coins using these machines.

The MPC hiked the key policy rate by 25 bps to 6.5 percent.

This is a breaking story. Please come back for updates.