    RBI Monetary Policy: Despite improving inflation outlook, continued policy support warranted

    Moneycontrol News
    February 10, 2022 / 10:24 AM IST
    RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das mentioned “continued policy support” for the economy, despite an improving outlook for inflation. While softening of food prices, pulses and edible oil prices boost optimism in this regard, the ongoing crude oil risk and a lagging private consumption trend present an upside risk to the current inflation scenario.

    For the year 2021-22, the CPI inflation forecast was retained at 5.3 percent, with the CPI for January 2022 i.e. Q4 standing at 5.7 percent. The CPI inflation is forecasted at 4.5 percent in FY23.

    [This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.]
    Tags: #anti-inflationary #monetary policy #MPC #RBI #Reserve Bank of India #Shaktikanta Das
    first published: Feb 10, 2022 10:24 am
