RBI Bulletin: UPI transaction growth falls in January 2023 from January 2022

However, the transaction value of UPI in the first month of 2023 goes to 56.1 percent in 2023 while it stood at 93 percent last year.

The growth rate of UPI transaction volume and value for January declined in the year 2023 from 2022, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) monthly bulletin released on February 17 said.

According to central bank bulletin data, the transaction volume of UPI in January 2022 was 100.5 percent, while in 2023 it stood at 74.1 percent.

