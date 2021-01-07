MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar :Join us at ‘The Sustainability 100+ Dialogues 2021’ as Network18 and AB InBev bring together India's sharpest minds to shape a better world on Jan 11th 2021. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

RBI ask banks to align internal audit function with global best practices

RBI said while the guidance note lays out the basic approach for RBIA functions, banks are expected to re-orient their approach, in line with the evolving best practices, as a part of their overall Governance and Internal Control framework.

PTI
January 07, 2021 / 09:42 PM IST

The RBI on Thursday asked banks to align their internal audit function with international best practices, like those issued by the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision (BCBS).

As per a 2002 guidance note, banks are required to put in place a risk based internal audit (RBIA) system as part of their internal control framework that relies on a well-defined policy for internal audit, functional independence with sufficient standing and authority within the bank, among others.

RBI said while the guidance note lays out the basic approach for RBIA functions, banks are expected to re-orient their approach, in line with the evolving best practices, as a part of their overall Governance and Internal Control framework. "Banks are encouraged to adopt the International Internal Audit standards, like those issued by the BCBS and the Institute of Internal Auditors (IIA)," it said in a circular.

To bring uniformity in approach followed by the banks, as also to align the expectations on internal audit function with the best practices, RBI has advised them certain norms on 'authority, stature and independence', 'competence', 'staff rotation', 'tenor for appointment of head of internal audit', 'reporting line' and 'remuneration'.

RBI further said the internal audit function should not be outsourced. However, where required, experts, including former employees, could be hired on contractual basis subject to the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors (ACB) being assured that such expertise does not exist within the audit function of the bank, it said.

Close

Related stories

It has also said banks must ensure and demonstrate through proper documentation that their RBIA framework captures all the significant criteria/principles suited for their organisational structure, the business model and the risks.
PTI
TAGS: #Business #Reserve Bank of India
first published: Jan 7, 2021 09:42 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | What you need to know about India’s two vaccines; 71 Indians tested positive for new strain so far

Coronavirus Essential | What you need to know about India’s two vaccines; 71 Indians tested positive for new strain so far

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.