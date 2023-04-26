English
    RBI approves reappointment of N Kamakodi as MD, CEO of City Union Bank for 3 years

    Moneycontrol News
    April 26, 2023 / 06:48 PM IST
    N Kamakodi

    The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on April 26 approved the reappointment of N Kamakodi as the Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of City Union Bank.

    Kamakodi will be the MD and CEO for three years, the Tamilnadu-based bank said in a regulatory filing.

    The lender, in its quarter results for the quarter ended December 2022, reported a 11-percent growth in its net profit at Rs 218 crore from Rs 196 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

    In the same period, its operating profit grew 35 percent to Rs 497 crore from Rs 370 crore last year.

