RBI approves Atanu Chakraborty as HDFC Bank's part-time chairman

Chakraborty is a former economic affairs secretary of the Government of India and is a veteran IAS officer.

Moneycontrol News
April 23, 2021 / 10:14 AM IST

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has approved Atanu Chakraborty as the part-time chairman of HDFC Bank.

HDFC Bank, in a statement said, "A meeting of the Board of Directors of the Bank will be convened in due course inter-alia to consider the appointment of Atanu Chakraborty as the Part Time Chairman and Additional Independent Director of the Bank."

The appointment is for a period of three years and follows the exit of previous chairperson, Shymala Gopinath in December last year.

Chakraborty is a 1985 batch IAS officer from the Gujarat cadre. He has a post-graduate diploma in business finance and an MBA from the UK. Chakraborty served as the managing director and executive director of Gujarat State Petronet Limited from November 6, 2014, to April 11, 2016. He served in the districts of Vadodara and Sabarkantha, and was collector of Amreli.

Chakraborty also served on the Board of World Bank as alternate Governor as well as on  the Central Board of Directors of the Reserve Bank of India. Also, he was the Chairman of National Infrastructure Investment Fund (NIIF) as also on the Board of many listed companies.

Chakraborty was also the CEO/MD of the GSPC group of companies as well as Gujarat State Fertilizers and Chemicals Ltd.

He has published articles in reputed journals in the areas of public finance, risk sharing in infrastructure projects and gas infrastructure.

HDFC Bank has seen major changes at the top last year. Aditya Puri, the managing director of the bank for the last 26 years, retired in October handing over the baton to Sashidhar Jagdishan for the top job at the bank. Along with this, there have been a series of changes at the top level.
TAGS: #Atanu Chakraborty #HDFC Bank
