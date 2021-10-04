MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Join us for New HorAIzon from Oct 6-7, 2pm and be a part of exciting conversations on tech & innovation
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

RBI appoints advisory committee to advise administrator of Srei Infrastructure Finance & Srei Equipment Finance

The Committee of Advisors will advise the administrator in the operations of the entities during the corporate insolvency resolution process.

Moneycontrol News
October 04, 2021 / 07:10 PM IST

Reserve Bank of India on October 4 appointed an advisory committee to advise the administrator of Srei Infrastructure Finance Limited (SIFL) and Srei Equipment Finance Limited (SEFL), the apex bank said in a release.

The members of the advisory committee are as follows,  R. Subramaniakumar, Former MD & CEO, Indian Overseas Bank, T T Srinivasaraghavan, Former Managing Director, Sundaram Finance Limited and Farokh N Subedar, Former Chief Operating Officer and Company Secretary, Tata Sons Limited, the central bank said.

(This is a developing story, please check back for more details)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #RBI #Srei
first published: Oct 4, 2021 07:10 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.