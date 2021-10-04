RBI appoints advisory committee to advise administrator of Srei Infrastructure Finance & Srei Equipment Finance

Reserve Bank of India on October 4 appointed an advisory committee to advise the administrator of Srei Infrastructure Finance Limited (SIFL) and Srei Equipment Finance Limited (SEFL), the apex bank said in a release.

The members of the advisory committee are as follows, R. Subramaniakumar, Former MD & CEO, Indian Overseas Bank, T T Srinivasaraghavan, Former Managing Director, Sundaram Finance Limited and Farokh N Subedar, Former Chief Operating Officer and Company Secretary, Tata Sons Limited, the central bank said.

(This is a developing story, please check back for more details)