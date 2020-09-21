Ram temple: Real estate developers await Ayodhya Master Plan before launching projects

Along with millions of devotees across India, real estate developers too have voiced a collective "Jai Shri Ram!" Almost a month after Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on August 5, real estate players are awaiting the final Master Plan before they launch their projects in this otherwise-sleepy pilgrimage town.

Land prices in the area almost doubled after the Supreme Court’s verdict on the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid issue last year. After the foundation stone laying ceremony last month, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced a slew of infrastructure projects, hotels and even an international airport.

“Prices have more or less stabilized since the foundation laying ceremony last month and the subsequent schemes announced by the government. The Uttar Pradesh Awaas Parishad has announced a scheme for housing plots and apartments, and commercial plots spread across 700 acres. The scheme is expected to be cleared at the board meeting scheduled for September 22,” Shobhik Goyyal, member, Credai UP, and promoter of OP Chains Housings, which conducted a survey of the Ayodhya area, told Moneycontrol.

These land parcels are located barely 2-3 km from the Ayodhya Highway and development work may begin soon. Prices are likely to increase after the Master Plan is ready. There could be a 30 percent increase in land prices over the next three to five years, Goyyal said.

Goyyal and other builders are now waiting for Ayodhya's Master Plan 2031 and also hope for some sops from the government before launching new projects in the area.

Studio apartments, 1-BHK flats, second houses and starred hotels are what developers have planned for this small dusty town in Uttar Pradesh’s Faizabad district that had been a battleground of faiths for decades, till the Supreme Court settled the bitter land dispute in 2019.

“We would be keen to launch service apartments and second homes in this city,” Manoj Gaur, managing director of the Gaurs Group, told Moneycontrol over the phone. “This town presents immense opportunities.”

The price of farmland has gone up more than 30 percent since the Supreme Court order, developers scouting for real estate parcels told Moneycontrol.

“An agricultural land parcel spread across an acre was available for Rs 75 lakh to Rs 1 crore before the SC order. Currently, the asking price is Rs 1.25 to Rs 1.50 crore per acre, depending on the location. Most of these are located 10 to 15 km from the temple site,” Goyyal told Moneycontrol.

The top court ordered that the disputed site, where a centuries-old mosque was demolished in 1992, be given to Hindus to build a Ram temple and Muslims be allotted another piece of land to build a mosque.

“Ayodhya is in the limelight and we are in talks with the government through bodies such as PHDCCI and Credai,” Gaur said. Credai is an all-India lobby group of real estate developers.

Ayodhya is among the towns to be developed under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) that aims to provide basic amenities like water, sewerage and transport aimed at changing the face of urban India.

“The National Remote Sensing Centre has been tasked with providing satellite imagery of the town. Land use surveys and ground truthing exercise is complete. The final draft plan is expected to be ready by October 2020 and the final Master Plan of Ayodhya 2031 is expected to be ready by January 2021,” Anoop Shrivastava, Chief Town and Country Planner, told Moneycontrol over the phone.

A master plan outlines developmental works expected to be carried out in an area. It demarcates land use—for residential and commercial purposes, including for hotels that Ayodhya will need in large numbers for pilgrims and workers involved in building the temple. Most of the land available right now is agricultural.

Unlike other asset classes, housing projects in holy cities have largely escaped the slowdown and the coronavirus outbreak unscathed.

Retirees or NRIs, who may want to spend a few months at the birthplace of Ram, will be among top property buyers in the town, say realtors.

Ayodhya has the potential to emerge as an ideal market for second homes or retirement homes.

Developers have launched several projects in holy cities such as Amritsar, Haridwar-Rishikesh, the four Hindu Dhams of Badrinath, Dwarka, Puri and Rameswaram, and in the South Indian temple towns of Madurai and Tirupati.

Ramandeep Singh, Alliance Residency Ltd, Credai, UP, said there was a dearth of organised real estate projects in the area. “There may also be demand from the workforce that comes to work in this area going forward besides demand for pilgrimage housing. Most of the land right now is held by the Akharas.” Akharas are Hindu monastic groups.

Also, most of the agricultural land parcels are 10 to 15 km away from the temple site. “Two five-star hotels have already been signed up. We are hoping that five more would come up in the area besides 20-odd 3- to 4-star hotels,” said Goyyal of Credai UP.

Once the Master Plan is in place, developers foresee a demand for studio apartments or 1-BHK units.

“In the next five to seven years, one may see demand for at least 5,000 units in the range of Rs 15 lakh to Rs 30 lakh in this area, with maximum demand coming in from devotees. More than 15 developers have already shown interest,” he said.

The town would also need a massive infrastructure upgrade, said Shobhit Dass, president, Credai, UP. “There is not a single branded hotel in the area, only dharmshalas. Senior living housing could also come up in this area,” he said.

“We are all waiting for the master plan to be ready and once it is in place, the entire area is expected to be opened up for development,” he adds.