Land prices in Ayodhya double since Ram Temple bhoomi poojan: Report

Defying the coronavirus-induced slowdown, property prices in Ayodhya have reportedly nearly doubled since Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed the Ram Temple groundbreaking ceremony in August. This is in addition to the 30-40 percent appreciation since the Supreme Court pronounced verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid suit in November 2019, a Times of India report suggested.

"Property rates in even in Ayodhya's hinterland have shot up to Rs 1,000-1,500 per sq ft. In the town area, rates are currently in the range of Rs 2,000-3,000 per sq ft," property consultant Rishi Tandon told Times of India.

Tandon said before the SC verdict, one was able to buy land in Ayodhya town for less than Rs 900 per sq ft.

The demand for land in Ayodhya spiked after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister announced several infrastructure projects, including Ayodhya airport, Navya Ayodhya - a township planned on the lines of London - and a revamped Ayodhya railway station among others.

Despite the rising demand, prospective buyers are wary of their investments being frozen if the state government later decides to acquire the land for various projects.

"This is the flip side of the boom. If new landowners are paid as per the current circle rates, which haven’t increased, they would suffer big losses. Hence the hesitation," Tandon told the newspaper.

The Supreme Court on November 9, 2019, delivered its historic verdict in the Ayodhya land dispute case. The nation’s top court ruled that disputed land will be given to the Centre and the Sunni Waqf Board will be given an "alternate and suitable" five-acre land at a prominent place in Ayodhya.

Nine months after the SC verdict, Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed the 'bhoomi pujan' of Ram Temple in Ayodhya on August 5. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were among those who attended the event at the site where a large number of devout Hindus believe Lord Ram was born.