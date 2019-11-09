Ayodhya Verdict: 10 key points from SC's historic Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute judgment

The Supreme Court of India (SC), on November 9, delivered its historic verdict in the Ayodhya land dispute case.

The nation’s top court ruled that disputed land will be given to the Centre. The Centre will form a scheme to setup a trust within three months. The trust will monitor and manage construction of a temple. The Sunni Waqf Board will be given an alternate and suitable five acre land at a prominent place in Ayodhya.

Here are 10 key points from SC’s historic verdict:

> The disputed site in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh will be given to the Centre. The Centre will setup a trust within three months for construction of a temple. The trust will manage the temple’s construction.

> The Muslim parties will be given a five-acre "suitable" plot in Ayodhya.

> The verdict by the five-judge Constitution Bench was unanimous.

> SC said that Ram Lalla, as a deity, can be a juristic entity. However, the ‘janmabhoomi’ cannot be a juristic entity.

> The apex court dismisses the Single Leave Petition filed by Shia Waqf Board challenging 1946 Faizabad Court order.

> The Centre has been asked to grant representation in the trust to Nirmohi Akhara if deemed fit by the government.

> Nirmohi Akhara suit claiming shebait rights has been time barred and hence dismissed, the SC ruled. Shebait is someone, who seeks the perpetual right to worship at a particular religious site.

> The judgement was delivered by a five-judge Constitutional Bench comprising outgoing Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi and Justices SA Bobde (CJI elect), DY Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S Abdul Nazeer.

> The matter before the apex court was an appeal against the verdict delivered by the Allahabad High Court in 2010. The High Court had, in the absence of a title, divided the 2.7 acre disputed land in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh equally between the three primary parties -- Ram Lalla Virajman, Nirmohi Akhara and Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board.

> Ahead of the judgement in the sensitive case, security had been beefed up across the country. Special measures had been taken by security forces in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh where the disputed site is situated. Section 144 was imposed in Uttar Pradesh, among other parts of the country.

