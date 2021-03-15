English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Railtel bets big on PM WANI, becomes a PDOA under public Wi-Fi scheme

As a public data office aggregator, the state entity will extend Internet and other backend IT infra support like captive portal, charging and billing, among other services

Shreeja Singh
March 15, 2021 / 02:10 PM IST

The government plan to not just boost `ease of doing business’, but also to spread `ease of living', seems to be gathering momentum.

State-run RailTel Corporation (RailTel) has registered itself as a public data office aggregator (PDOA) with the Ministry of Communication under the government's public Wi-Fi network scheme, PM WANI, a source aware of the development said.

"We believe that the announcement of the PM WANI has made it possible for us to leverage our nationwide network, Wi-Fi experience and collaborative business experience to play a major role in providing paid Wi-Fi services. Unlike other major telecommunication companies, we are not engaged in mobile communication and are not hindered with concerns of Wi-Fi cannibalizing mobile data. We are already registered as a public data office aggregator by the Ministry of Communication," an extract from Railtel's red herring prospectus stated.

As a PDO or public data office aggregator, Railtel will extend Internet and other backend WiFi IT infra support like captive portal, charging and billing, among other services.

As the government attempts to increase wireless broadband connectivity in the country, the Union Cabinet in December 2020 had approved Prime Minister Wi-Fi Access Network Interface (PM WANI).

Close

Related stories

COVID-19 pandemic has necessitated delivery of stable and high speed Broadband Internet (data) services to an increasingly large number of subscribers in the country, including areas which do not have 4G mobile coverage. This can be achieved by deployment of Public Wi-Fi, the government said in a press statement.

Under the PM WANI scheme, any entity, be it a small shopkeeper or a grocery store owner, can become a Wi-Fi access point under the scheme.

Under the WANI framework, a public network will be set up by the public data office aggregators (PDOAs) to provide Wi-Fi services through public data offices (PDOs) spread throughout the country. It will help accelerate the expansion of Broadband Internet services through public Wi-Fi networks.

The government will also develop an app to register users and discover WANI-compliant Wi-Fi hotspots in the proximity, displaying the same within the app for accessing the internet service.

While announcing the scheme, the Union Communications Minister, Ravi Shankar Prasad, had said that the public Wi-Fi networks will not attract license or registration fee for providing the broadband.
Shreeja Singh
TAGS: #PDO #PDOA #PM-WANI #Public Wifi #RailTel #Telecom #wifi
first published: Mar 15, 2021 02:10 pm

Must Listen

Corporate Buzz | India Inc could boost the vaccination drive; SUVs fuel car sales; what's the secrecy behind Air India privatisation

Corporate Buzz | India Inc could boost the vaccination drive; SUVs fuel car sales; what's the secrecy behind Air India privatisation

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.