Quick Heal ropes in former Infosys exec Vishal Salvi as CEO

Quick Heal

Vishal Salvi, the former Global Chief Information Security Officer and Business Head at Infosys, has been appointed as the Chief Executive Officer of the cybersecurity company Quick Heal.

Salvi joins Quick Heal after spending seven years at Infosys. This marks the third exit in recent times where an Infosys executive has left the company to become the CEO of another enterprise.

Last year, President Ravi Kumar stepped down and became the CEO of Cognizant in January. Mohit Joshi is the incoming CEO of Tech Mahindra.

Salvi has also previously worked at PwC, HDFC Bank, Standard Chartered Bank, Global Trust Bank, Development Credit Bank, and Crompton Greaves. He has 29 years of experience in cybersecurity and information security in India.

In a LinkedIn post after exiting Infosys, Salvi said that he started his role at the IT giant to help redesign the security strategy, “transform and solidify the enterprise security program, make it future-proof, and re-imagine the CISO function and Infosys cyber security practice”.

“Infosys has been an exciting, passionate, humbling experience, rich in learning with personal & professional growth. I am deeply grateful for the immense support, confidence, and love that I have received from all my teams, peers, leadership, board, and worthy clients, throughout my journey at Infosys,” he said.

In a statement after his appointment, Salvi said, “In the face of constantly evolving cyber threats and the critical importance of prioritizing digital security, I am fully committed to the shared goal of making 'Cybersafety a fundamental right for all.' I am eager to drive growth, cultivate a culture of innovation, and provide unmatched value to our customers and stakeholders.”

Salvi was appointed to the position on Monday after a company board meeting.