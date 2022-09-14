PVR investors to offload 7.7% stake via block deal on Sept 15

Representative image

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Four investors in movie theatre chain PVR Ltd will offload a 7.7 stake in the company via block deal on September 15, CNBC Awaaz reported on September 14.

The investors who will be selling the stake in the company are - Multiples PE, Grey Birch, Plenty PE and Berry Invt, the news channel reported.

The company will also offer up to four percent stake via block deals, the report said, adding that the deal will be for a total of 47 lakh shares.

The offer price for the block deal will be in the range of Rs 1852 to Rs 1929 per share, CNBC Awaaz said, adding that Kotak Securities will be the broker for the deal.

PVR's shares closed at Ra 1,929.45 apiece at the BSE on September 14, which was almost one percent higher as compared to the previous day's close.

In the quarter ending June 2022, the multiplex operator reported a profit after tax of Rs 68.3 crore, as compared to Rs 44.2 crore in the pre-COVID period of Q1 FY20.

PVR's net box office stood at Rs 530 crore for the quarter ended June 2022, A compared to Rs 456.6 crore reported in Q1 FY20.