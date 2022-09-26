English
    PVR cinemas to hold live screening of Coldplay's Argentina concert on October 29

    The performance, part of Coldplay's 'Music Of The Spheres World Tour', will be showcased on October 29, PVR Pictures said in a press release.

    PTI
    September 26, 2022 / 12:31 PM IST
    Representational image

    A live screening of British rock band Coldplay's Argentina concert will be held in PVR theatres, the multiplex chain announced on Monday.

    The performance, part of Coldplay's 'Music Of The Spheres World Tour', will be showcased on October 29, PVR Pictures said in a press release.

    Coldplay -- comprising Chris Martin, Jonny Buckland, Guy Berryman, and Will Champion -- will regale the concertgoers at the River Plate stadium in the Argentina capital Buenos Aires. The epic event will be helmed by BAFTA-winning filmmaker Paul Dugdale.

    Coldplay had announced the 'Music of the Spheres World Tour' in October 2021 in support of their ninth studio album 'Music of the Spheres'.

    The tour started on March 18 this year with the band's first ever show in Costa Rica before travelling to the Dominican Republic, Mexico, USA, Germany, Poland, France, Belgium and their native UK.

    It was recently extended into 2023, with Coldplay announcing more shows across Europe and the UK.
    PTI
    #Business #Companies #PVR Cinemas
    first published: Sep 26, 2022 12:33 pm
