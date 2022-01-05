Punjab National Bank Q3 Net Profit seen up 111.3% YoY to Rs. 1,069.4 cr: Motilal Oswal

Punjab National Bank offers higher interest rates of 3.5 percent for amounts above Rs 50 lakh and Rs 100 crore.

Motilal Oswal has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 21) earnings estimates for the Banks sector. The brokerage house expects Punjab National Bank to report net profit at Rs. 1,069.4 crore up 111.3% year-on-year (down 3.2% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Interest Income (NII) is expected to decrease by 12.9 percent Y-o-Y (up 14 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 7,240.3 crore, according to Motilal Oswal.

Pre Provision Operating Profit (PPOP) is likely to fall by 20.1% Y-o-Y (up 27 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 5,106.5 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

