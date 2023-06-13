Private universities pushing for inclusion in classrooms

While there has been a marginal increase in cases of private universities taking in disadvantaged students, experts said certain challenges still exist. (Illustration by Suneesh Kalarickal)

The trend of ensuring diversity and inclusion has reached private universities as they turn their focus on taking in students from underserved communities. Major universities such as Ashoka University, BML Munjal University, GITAM (Gandhi Institute of Technology and Management), and Lovely Professional University (LPU) are among those with specific initiatives to increase the number of students from marginalised communities such as persons with disabilities, and those from economically backward families or remote areas, etc.

Currently, there are around 50 trans students, 18 students with physical disabilities, and 36 students with invisible disabilities at Sonipat-based Ashoka University.

In collaboration with its Office of Learning Support, Ashoka University’s Career Development Office (CDO) has identified students who seek backing and is working to ensure they receive equal representation in the placement process. In the 2022-23 placement season, three students with disabilities were placed in organisations such as Accenture, Genpact, and 1DigitalStack, the university said in its diversity report.

Scholarship breakup

With campuses in Visakhapatnam, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, GITAM (an institution with ‘deemed to be university’ status) focuses on economically backward communities by providing two-tier scholarships divided into fve slabs — 100 percent, 75 percent, 50 percent, 25 percent and 15 percent.

Tier A includes courses where the tuition fees are above Rs 2 lakh per annum (LPA) and Tier B those with less than Rs 2 LPA. For instance, if the performance scholarship — based on the entrance exam — is 25 percent and the family's annual income is less than Rs 1 lakh, the scholarship will be capped at 50 percent.

However, the above point applies for Tier B courses if the family income is less than Rs 8 lakh. This scholarship will continue in the future if students score at least 8 GPAs (grade point average). This year, more than 1,300 students received scholarships.

“For exceptional cases and deserving candidates, subsidised or free accommodation may be provided at the GITAM student residences,” said Jagdeesh M, head of research and insights at GITAM.

On average, every year over 330 students overcome their financial barriers through the support provided by the Gurugram-based BML Munjal University and pursue higher education.

“Besides other opportunities, the university also provides domicile-based fee concessions to eligible students coming from marginalised communities as a part of the Haryana Private Universities Act,” said Shuchika Vinayak, head of admissions at the university.

Keys to inclusivity

The Jalandhar-based LPU provides special schemes and financial aid policies to students from marginalised backgrounds, including orphans, children from single-mother households, individuals from defence backgrounds, and those from low-income groups.

During the last year, LPU said it granted scholarships worth more than Rs 100 crore to students (maximum up to Rs 6 lakh per student) to pursue their education.

While there has been a marginal increase in cases of private universities taking in disadvantaged students, said Sumit Kumar, chief business officer of TeamLease Degree Apprenticeship, overcoming challenges like limited resources and infrastructure is crucial to ensure a supportive and inclusive environment for these students.