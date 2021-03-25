Popeyes in India: Jubilant FoodWorks to bring US fast food chain to Indian subcontinent

Popeyes, founded in 1972 in New Orleans, Louisiana, has over 3,400 restaurants in over 25 countries around the world. Popeyes (Wikimedia Commons)

Jubilant FoodWorks has announced that it will bring US-based fast food chain Popeyes to India, Bangladesh, Bhutan and Nepal.

In a statement on March 24, Jubilant said it had "entered into an exclusive Master Franchise and Development Agreement with PLK APAC Pte. Ltd., a subsidiary of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (RBI), to develop, establish, own and operate hundreds of Popeyes restaurants in India, Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan in the coming years".

The fried chicken fast food chain, founded in 1972 in New Orleans, Louisiana, has over 3,400 restaurants in over 25 countries around the world.

It has expanded into Spain, Switzerland, China, Brazil, Sri Lanka and the Philippines after being acquired by Restaurant Brands.

In India, Jubilant already owns the franchises of two other international fast food chains - Domino's Pizza and Dunkin' Donuts.

Shyam S Bhartia, Chairman and Hari S Bhartia, Co-Chairman, Jubilant FoodWorks said, "We are happy to announce the signing of a multi-country agreement to acquire the exclusive rights to operate and sub-license the iconic Popeyes brand in India and neighbouring countries. Chicken is one

of the largest and fastest growing categories in India and is expected to grow rapidly in years to come.

"Popeyes will be an exciting addition to the JFL portfolio and is expected to become one of the key drivers of growth for us in the coming years."