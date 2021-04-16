PNC Infratech Q4 PAT seen up 45% YoY to Rs 110.3 cr: YES Securities

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

YES Securities has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 21) earnings estimates for the Infrastructure sector. The brokerage house expects PNC Infratech to report net profit at Rs 110.3 crore up 45% year-on-year (up 6.9% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 25 percent Y-o-Y (up 9.5 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 1,447.4 crore, according to YES Securities.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 4.5 percent Y-o-Y (down 4.6 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 194.7 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More