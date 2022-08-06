PM Narendra Modi's 'LIFE' movement will be theme of India pavilion at COP27

PM Modi speaks during BJP's 'Vijaya Sankalp Sabha' in Hyderabad on July 3, 2022. (PTI Photo)

"LIFE – Lifestyle for the Environment”, a global initiative launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will be the theme of the India pavilion at the upcoming COP27 at Sharm-El-Sheikh in Egypt, the Union environment ministry said on Saturday.

Modi had proposed the one-word mass movement "LIFE” at the 26th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change at Glasgow last November.

Subsequently, he launched ’Lifestyle for the Environment – LIFE Movement’ on June 5. The vision of 'LIFE’ is to live a lifestyle that is in tune with our planet and does not harm it.

The people who live such a lifestyle can be called "Pro-Planet People”, the ministry said.

India has been setting up its pavilions at COPs since 2015 to showcase its achievements in climate actions. Several think tanks, civil society organisations, industry bodies and private sector organise side events at the India pavilion. Egypt will host COP27 from November 6 to 18.