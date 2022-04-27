English
    PM Kisan: Aadhaar-based eKYC via OTP authentication available again. Details here

    Under PM Kisan, an amount of Rs 6,000 per year is released in three four-monthly instalments of Rs 2,000 each

    Moneycontrol News
    April 27, 2022 / 04:09 PM IST
    Representative image

    There is a piece of good news for eligible beneficiaries who are waiting for an update regarding the resumption of eKYC authentication on the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM Kisan) portal. PM Kisan portal has again started authentication on Aadhaar-based eKYC through OTP.

    Earlier this month, Aadhar-based eKYC through OTP authentication was temporarily suspended and the eligible farmers were suggested to opt for biometric authentication for eKYC by visiting common service centres.

    The central government has recently extended the deadline for farmers to complete mandatory eKYC under PM Kisan from March 31, 2022, to May 22, 2022.

    Govt has asked eligible farmers to mandatorily update their KYC using online or offline methods in order to receive the next instalment.

    PM-KISAN Scheme was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2019. It aims to provide income support to all landholder farmer families across the country with cultivable land, subject to certain exclusions. Small and marginal farmers who hold cultivable land of up to two hectares are eligible under the scheme.
    Under PM Kisan, an amount of Rs 6,000 per year is released in three four-monthly instalments of Rs 2,000 each, directly into the bank accounts of the beneficiaries.



    Moneycontrol News
    first published: Apr 27, 2022 04:09 pm
