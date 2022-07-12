PM inaugurates Jharkhand's second airport in Deoghar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 12 inaugurated the second airport in Jharkhand at Deoghar, as a key step to provide direct connectivity to Baba Baidyanath Dham.

The Deoghar airport is the second airport in Jharkhand and was constructed at an estimated cost of around Rs 400 crore. The airport's terminal building has the capacity to handle over five lakh passengers annually.

The construction of two more airports for the state is underway in Dumka and Bokaro, PM Modi said while inaugurating the Deoghar airport.

The prime minister also launched development projects worth Rs 16,800 crore in Jharkhand.

Projects that were inaugurated include the Bokaro - Angul section of the Jagdishpur-Haldia-Bokaro-Dhamra pipeline of GAIL; the New LPG Bottling plant of HPCL at Barhi, Hazaribagh, and Bokaro LPG Bottling plant of BPCL. The Foundation stone of Parbatpur Gas Collecting Station, Jharia Block, Coal Bed Methane (CBM) Asset of ONGC was laid.

The prime minister also laid the foundation stone for three Railway projects viz. Redevelopment of Ranchi railway station; Jasidih Bypass Line and LHB Coach Maintenance Depot, Godda.

"These projects may have been launched in Jharkhand, but will also give a boost to Bihar and West Bengal. In the last eight years, we have worked towards developing the state. Thirteen highway projects have been launched today," he said.

The first flight to Deoghar Airport, operated by low-cost airline IndiGo, also landed on July 12. The Deoghar-Kolkata flights will operate four times each week from today, the airline said in a statement.

Apart from the Deoghar-Kolkata flight, IndiGo will also operate a new flight between Delhi and Deoghar, effective from July 30.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation had on June 29 granted an aerodrome license to the newly-built airport in Jharkhand, allowing it to handle narrow-body aircraft such as A321 and B737.

The license has been upgraded from 3C to 4C, which permits commercial operations up to Airbus 321, Boeing 737 type, and equivalent aircraft. A 3C license allows an airport to only handle regional aircraft like ATR-72. It will also facilitate easy connectivity to pilgrims coming to Baidyanath Dhaam.