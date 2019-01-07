PFS gets Rs 1,400-cr credit facilities from SBI

PTC India Financial Services (PFS) said it has received a sanction for credit facilities of Rs 1,400 crore from State Bank of India (SBI).

This arrangement also includes a partial credit enhancement (PCE) facility of Rs 400 crore, which will support Rs 2,000 crore bond issuance.

In November 2018, the Reserve Bank of India allowed banks to provide PCE limits to non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) in view of cash crunch faced by such entities.