Last Updated : Jan 07, 2019 08:54 PM IST | Source: PTI

PFS gets Rs 1,400-cr credit facilities from SBI

This arrangement also includes a partial credit enhancement (PCE) facility of Rs 400 crore, which will support Rs 2,000 crore bond issuance.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
PTC India Financial Services (PFS) said it has received a sanction for credit facilities of Rs 1,400 crore from State Bank of India (SBI).

In November 2018, the Reserve Bank of India allowed banks to provide PCE limits to non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) in view of cash crunch faced by such entities.
First Published on Jan 7, 2019 08:43 pm

tags #Business #India #PTC India Financial Services #State Bank of India

