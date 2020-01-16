Petrol, diesel prices cut by around 15 paise on Jan 16

Petrol and diesel prices across all major cities in India were cut by 15 paise and 14 paise respectively on January 16. This came after no change in fuel prices was seen on January 15.

In Delhi, petrol costs Rs 75.55 a litre while diesel is being sold at Rs 68.92 a litre. Meanwhile in Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata, petrol is pegged at Rs 81.14, Rs 78.49 and Rs 78.23 a litre today. Diesel in these three cities after the price cut today is at Rs 72.27, Rs 72.83 and Rs 71.29 a litre.

On January 13, the fuel prices across major Indian cities saw a drop for the second day in a row, with petrol and diesel prices being slashed by 10 paise and 5 paise respectively.

Read | Relief for customers as petrol, diesel prices drop for second day in a row

The relief comes after crude oil prices saw a drop following a further easing of the US-Iran conflict threat.

Earlier this month, the price of crude oil spiked over rising tension in the Middle East and the resultant geopolitical uncertainties.