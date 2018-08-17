Why homemakers should not shy away from investing

Homemakers are often lauded for their skills of saving money, but they shy away from investing to create wealth. This may be attributed to the idea that the income they work with should ideally go into running the household. However, even if a small chunk of savings is invested diligently, it can go a long way and become helpful for future endeavours.

One of the stereotypes associated with homemakers is that they have a “low-risk" appetite and should go for products which offer stable returns. However, investments should be based on financial goals and it is the temperament of those goals that decide the risk factor of the products which you choose to invest in.

If one is not willing to invest for the sake of wealth creation, then it can definitely be used to provide for the future of one’s children. Considering how expensive higher education has become, starting early can give you the benefit of compounding.

For more, watch Smart Investing for Women, where Anchal Pathak and Anulekha Verma, Partner at Fission Wealth, talk about how homemakers can increase their wealth by eking a little out from their monthly savings.