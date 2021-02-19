MARKET NEWS

Systematic Investment Plan: What is SIP, how to start SIP online, what are benefits of SIP and other questions answered

SIP or systematic investment plan comes in handy for people who cannot afford to make lumpsum investments. Check out how to start SIP online and other details

Moneycontrol News
February 19, 2021 / 12:38 PM IST
Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs) have gained popularity as the most preferred way of mutual fund investing. As the name suggests, SIPs offer the convenience of periodically investing a fixed amount in the mutual fund of your choice. You can link the MF account with your bank account for automatic monthly transfers into the chosen SIP.

It comes in handy for people who do not have a large sum of money to put in the lumpsum investment. There are various schemes which allow the investor to start a SIP with as low an amount as Rs 500.

How to start SIP online:

-PAN card, an address proof, a passport size photograph and a cheque book required to start a SIP.

-It is mandatory to comply with the Know your Customer (KYC) requirements for investing in mutual funds.

-You can visit the website of the fund house and choose the SIP of your choice once your KYC is complete.

-Check for 'Register Now' link to register a new account.

-Before submitting the form, you need to fill in all the personal details and contact information.

-Choose a username and password for transacting online.

-Bank account details to be submitted from which the SIP payments will be debited.

-Select the scheme you want to invest in after logging in with your username.

-The investment can start, once the registration is complete and the fund house has sent a confirmation.

-The SIPs usually start after a gap of 35-40 days.

What are the advantages of SIP?

-SIP is one of the best options to put their money as it mitigates the risk of a potential market crash for those who have just entered the world of investment.

-Without any hassle, every month SIP allows investors to put in smaller amounts. One can also give Standing Instructions (SI) to the fund house for auto-debit from your bank account.

-Your returns multiply by compounding interest is one of the biggest benefit of investing in the mutual fund via SIP i.e. you earn interest on the principal amount and the interest gained on that amount. For eg: If you invest Rs 1000 in a mutual fund at a 10 percent rate of return then the interest earned would be Rs 100 after a year. You’ll earn interest on Rs 1,100 from the next year.
first published: Feb 19, 2021 12:21 pm

